GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.