Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Geberit stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 4,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Geberit has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBERY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

