Genesis Vision Trading Up 7.3% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $281,275.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00006609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00114965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012027 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.