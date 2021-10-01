Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 719,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.