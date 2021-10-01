Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 115.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $460.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

