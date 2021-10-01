Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 8,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 736,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Global Net Lease worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

