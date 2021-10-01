Global Social Chain Price Down 16% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $62,183.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.