Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 68.6% in September

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $18.65 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

