Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of GARPY stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

