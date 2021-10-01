Golden Goose Achieves Market Cap of $674,498.77 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $674,498.77 and $163,848.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

