Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.29% of Goosehead Insurance worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.03, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $3,256,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,986 shares of company stock valued at $30,674,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.