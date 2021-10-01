Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,037 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $4,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFG opened at $84.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

