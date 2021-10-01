Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,445 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

