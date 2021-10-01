Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 39,065 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.41% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,725,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MEG opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

