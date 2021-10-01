Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 19,693 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $75.71 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

