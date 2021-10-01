Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,994 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $145.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.