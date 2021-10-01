Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 55,563 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 1,352.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,867,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,945,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD opened at $96.43 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

