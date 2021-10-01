Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 68,298 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

