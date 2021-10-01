Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $317.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

