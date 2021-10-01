Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.43 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RH were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $666.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.41. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

