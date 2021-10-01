Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

