Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.