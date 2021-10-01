Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

