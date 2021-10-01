Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after acquiring an additional 808,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.