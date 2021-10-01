Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

