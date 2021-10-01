Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,916,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,157,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

