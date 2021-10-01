Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.71 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.