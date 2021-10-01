Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of ITT worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 139.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

