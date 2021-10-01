Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 24,745 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

