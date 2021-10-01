Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,445 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AECOM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. AECOM has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

