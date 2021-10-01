Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 23,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

