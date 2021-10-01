Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 165.82% from the company’s current price.

GNLN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.