Grid+ (GRID) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 13% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $22,017.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

