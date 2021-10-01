Grin Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Grin has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,031.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.01 or 0.06853866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00344757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.54 or 0.01123303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00107451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.76 or 0.00532493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00470630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00289453 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,202,520 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

