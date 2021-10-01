Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

