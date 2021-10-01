Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
