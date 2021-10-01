Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 396.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,918,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

