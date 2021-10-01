Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Grupo Santander

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $146.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price target indicates a potential upside of 354.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

