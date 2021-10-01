Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

