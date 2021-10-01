Gulden (NLG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,232.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $56,232.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,137,093 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.