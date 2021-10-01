H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNNMY. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

HNNMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

