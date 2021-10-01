Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HLMAF remained flat at $$39.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

