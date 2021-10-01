Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $54.43 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,723 shares during the period. US Foods comprises approximately 3.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of US Foods worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,990,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE USFD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 25,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.57 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

