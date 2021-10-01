Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 671,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,346,000. Ferguson makes up 6.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.57. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

