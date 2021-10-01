Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,000 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up approximately 3.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.55% of Primo Water worth $41,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 397,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 113,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Primo Water by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,432. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

