Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 160,998 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,998 shares during the quarter. Integer makes up approximately 4.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.85% of Integer worth $57,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Argus upped their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $91.71. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

