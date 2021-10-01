Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 208,000 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. frontdoor makes up approximately 4.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.52% of frontdoor worth $65,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in frontdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

