Head-To-Head Comparison: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 2.17% 8.12% 3.83% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 2.54 -$35.06 million ($3.40) -15.29 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.43 $517.96 million $4.96 9.99

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.