Head-To-Head Survey: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tuniu alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tuniu and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astra Space has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Tuniu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -211.49% -61.97% -29.12% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $69.01 million 2.88 -$200.45 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Summary

Astra Space beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in December, 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.