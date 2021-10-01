Head-To-Head Survey: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenpro Capital and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.35%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 19.16 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Brightcove $197.35 million 2.37 -$5.81 million $0.16 71.75

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brightcove beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

