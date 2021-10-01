Head to Head Survey: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) vs. iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.87%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 107.84%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51% iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.27 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.29 iCAD $29.70 million 9.14 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -25.21

iCAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iCAD beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

